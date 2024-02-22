Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Five years after Hirak protest movement repressive clampdown continues unabated

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities continue to clamp down on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly five years after the Hirak protest movement first began, said Amnesty International, by targeting critical voices of dissent, whether they be protesters, journalists or people expressing their views on social media. After the Hirak protest movement was halted due […] The post Algeria: Five years after Hirak protest movement repressive clampdown continues unabated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
