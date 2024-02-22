Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Unshackle immigration from Home Affairs and give it its own department

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Home Affairs’ department has been a nest of trouble. There are very strong arguments for breaking it up. With an election just a year out perhaps the Prime Minister may want to freshening his team?The Conversation


