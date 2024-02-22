Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Israel’s assault on Rafah approaches, Egypt prepares for a flood of Palestinian refugees

By Gillian Kennedy, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Southampton
Satellite imagery and video footage have emerged suggesting that Egypt is building what appears to be a large, concrete-walled enclosure which observers believe will be used to manage a major influx of Palestinian refugees flooding out of Gaza via the Rafah crossng on its eastern border.

As Israel's planned military assault on the city of Rafah edges…





