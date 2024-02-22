Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Panama: Key Services Lacking at Climate Relocation Site

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aerial view of houses for the new community where the residents of Gardi Sugdub will be transferred in Kuna Yala, Panama, October 12, 2023. © 2023 Adri Salido/Getty Images The Panamanian government has not provided needed facilities for the Guna Indigenous community to relocate from their flood-prone island to a safer site. If immediate action is not taken, this case could be an example of what can go wrong when community needs are not front and center in climate-related relocations. Panama needs rights-respecting, community-led relocation policy as climate change accelerates.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Unshackle immigration from Home Affairs and give it its own department
~ As Israel’s assault on Rafah approaches, Egypt prepares for a flood of Palestinian refugees
~ Israel-Gaza: how opinion polls used in Northern Ireland could pave a way to peace
~ Ukraine/Russia: Justice for Ukraine means accountability for all crimes committed by Russia since 2014
~ Despite escalating sanctions, key machines imported from East Asia sustain Russia’s war effort in Ukraine
~ Africa’s debt crisis needs a bold new approach: expert outlines a way forward
~ National Anti-Corruption Commission to warn of ‘corruption vulnerabilities’ ahead of federal election
~ Governments Target Nationals Living Abroad
~ Dating apps are accused of being ‘addictive’. What makes us keep swiping?
~ Outrage culture is a big, toxic problem. Why do we take part? And how can we stop?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter