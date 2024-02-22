Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sentinels of the sea: ancient boulder corals are key to reef survival in a warmer world

By Kate Marie Quigley, DECRA Research Fellow (James Cook University), Principal Research Scientist (Minderoo Foundation), James Cook University
The best strategy to protecting Earth’s coral reefs is to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions. But in the meantime, we must urgently make corals more resilient.The Conversation


