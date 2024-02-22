Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Governments Target Nationals Living Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Governments across the globe are reaching beyond their borders and committing human rights abuses against their own nationals or former nationals to silence or deter dissent. Methods of “transnational repression” include killings, abductions, unlawful removals, abuse of consular services, the targeting and collective punishment of relatives, and digital attacks. Governments should identify transnational repression as a specific threat to human rights, offer protection for victims, and take steps to ensure they are not complicit.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
