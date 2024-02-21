Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying is different to suicide. But federal laws conflate them and restrict access to telehealth

By Michaela Estelle Okninski, Lecturer of Law, University of Adelaide
Marc Trabsky, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Neera Bhatia, Associate Professor in Law, Deakin University
It’s illegal to discuss voluntary assisted dying via telehealth, which means people who live in rural areas and those who can’t physically go to see a doctor may not be able to access the scheme.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
