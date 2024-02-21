Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK urged to end ‘national threat’ of violence against women and girls

The United Kingdom must take action to end all forms of violence against women and girls, having labelled it a “national threat”, a UN independent human rights expert on the issue said on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Ukraine attacks in Donetsk, Afghan quake costs, ‘forever chemicals’ dumped in US, benefits of multilingual education
~ How colourism affects families in the UK – and how positive parenting can challenge it
~ Universities should respond to cuts and corporate influence with co-operative governance
~ Sporting change: How an elite swim club in Western Canada is addressing bullying
~ Thermoelectric technologies can help power a zero-carbon future
~ Myanmar: Mandatory conscription shows junta’s ‘desperation’, rights expert says
~ World News in Brief: Ukraine attacks in Donetsk, ‘forever chemicals’ dumped in US, benefits of multilingual education
~ The brightest object ever observed in the night sky is a black hole that’s growing by the equivalent of one Sun a day
~ Why bans on smartphones or social media for teenagers could do more harm than good
~ How colourism affects families in the UK – and how positive parenting and love can challenge it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter