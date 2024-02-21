Tolerance.ca
The 100-hour war between El Salvador and Honduras is famous for starting with a football match – the truth is more complicated

By Pedro Dutra Salgado, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Portsmouth
A recent football match in Hong Kong has flared geopolitical tensions. A sell-out crowd was left disappointed when Inter Miami’s Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi, did not come onto the field. Their disappointment soon turned to anger as, just days later, Messi played in another game in Japan.

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and frustrated fans interpreted the act as a sign of disrespect, suggesting that there were political reasonsThe Conversation


