Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tracking tropical turtles deep down to the seabed reveals their feeding habits

By Nicole Esteban, Associate Professor of Marine Biology, Swansea University
Hawksbill turtles are critically endangered, they are found in every ocean and are the most tropical of sea turtles. Adult hawksbills have long been considered to have a close association with shallow (less than 15 metres depth) seas where coral reefs thrive.

But new research my colleagues and I conducted reveals for the first time that hawksbill turtles feed at reef sites much deeper than previously thought.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Mandatory conscription shows junta’s ‘desperation’, rights expert says
~ World News in Brief: Ukraine attacks in Donetsk, ‘forever chemicals’ dumped in US, benefits of multilingual education
~ The brightest object ever observed in the night sky is a black hole that’s growing by the equivalent of one Sun a day
~ Why bans on smartphones or social media for teenagers could do more harm than good
~ How colourism affects families in the UK – and how positive parenting and love can challenge it
~ The 100-hour war between El Salvador and Honduras is famous for starting with a football match – the truth is more complicated
~ A drug to treat frostbite is finally available
~ Whether inserted, ingested or implanted, batteries are a matter of life and death
~ Future graduates will pay more in student loan repayments – and the poorest will be worst affected
~ Q&A with Sergei Guriev: ‘The optimistic scenario is the departure of Vladimir Putin in whatever way’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter