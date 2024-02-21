Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Western leaders threaten to undermine Navalny’s legacy in Russia

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Jack Adam MacLennan, Associate Professor of International Relations and National Security Studies and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
Alexei Navalny’s successors — not western leaders — are best placed to carry on the fight for Russia’s future. But they’ll only succeed if Navalny’s cause isn’t seen as anchored to western ideals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
