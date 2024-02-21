Gaza war: blaming Israel for October 7 Hamas attack makes peace less – not more – likely
By Ilan Zvi Baron, Professor of International Political Theory, Durham University
Ilai Z. Saltzman, Professor and Director of the Gildenhorn Institute for Israel Studies, University of Maryland
The UK Labour party recently withdrew support for one of its parliamentary candidates for making comments that perpetuated antisemitic stereotypes. Azhar Ali said that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “allowed” the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 as a way to divert public opinion away from his political woes and give the Israelis “the green light to do whatever they bloody want [in Gaza]”. Ali went on to make antisemitic comments about Jewish influence in…
