Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ history month: celebrating queer memory in our cities

By Ammar Azzouz, British Academy Research Fellow, University of Oxford
The marking of queer history and contribution is often absent from cities, but efforts are growing to include the stories of underrepresented LGBT communities.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
