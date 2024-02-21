Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fascist propaganda on the big screen: the history of the NO-DO in Francoist Spain

By Jaume Claret, Historiador. Profesor agregado en los Estudios de Artes y Humanidades y director del Máster Universitario de Historia del Mundo Contemporáneo, UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Ricard Rosich Argelich, Historiador y profesor. Investigador Predoctoral FPU en Historia Contemporánea. Miembro del Centre d'Investigacions Film-Història y del Centre d'Estudis Històrics Internacionals, Universitat de Barcelona
The first ever film was shown at the Grand Café in Paris, on 28 December 1895. Interest in film and cinematic technology then quickly spread, captivating audiences and dominating much of 20th century culture. Spain’s first cinematic screenings took place in 1896, but from the 1930s onwards its cinematic output took on two significant peculiarities.

One of these was the unavoidable and entrenched practice of dubbing foreign films. This meant, in the long term, fewer opportunities for Spanish people to become familiar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
