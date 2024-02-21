Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

80% of premature baby deaths happen in poorer countries. Five simple measures that can help save them

By Andrew Shennan, Professor of Obstetrics at King’s College London and chair of the FIGO Preterm Birth Committee (2012-23)., King's College London
Megan Hall, Clinical Research Fellow, King's College London
Worldwide in 2020 a baby died every 40 seconds because of complications of prematurity. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death among children under 5 years old.

The burden of preterm birth is heavier in in low- and middle-income countries, where around 80% occur. The countries with the highest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
