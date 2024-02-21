Tolerance.ca
What is Alaskapox? A microbiologist explains the recently discovered virus that just claimed its first fatality

By Raúl Rivas González, Catedrático de Microbiología. Miembro de la Sociedad Española de Microbiología., Universidad de Salamanca
Alaskapox, a virus in the same family as smallpox, cowpox and mpox, claimed its first fatality in January 2024 when an elderly Alaskan man died of the illness.

The virus, which was discovered in 2015, had previously resulted in only relatively mild illnesses in the six other people infected by it. So why did the Alaskan man die?

Raúl Rivas González, a microbiologist at the University of Salamanca in Spain, explains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
