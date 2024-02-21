Making it personal: Considering an issue’s relevance to your own life could help reduce political polarization
By Rebecca Dyer, Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology, Hamilton College
Keelah Williams, Associate Professor of Psychology, Hamilton College
Changing the ‘psychological distance’ someone feels toward an issue can shift their attitudes in ways that might help people on opposite sides of an issue see more eye to eye.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 21, 2024