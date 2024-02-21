Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Potato plant radiation sensors could one day monitor radiation in areas surrounding power plants

By Robert Sears, Graduate Research Assistant in Plant Science, University of Tennessee
Neal Stewart, Professor of Plant Sciences, University of Tennessee
What if plants in the area surrounding a nuclear reactor could act as radiation detectors, with the help of a drone?The Conversation


© The Conversation
