Human Rights Observatory

Your heart changes in size and shape with exercise – this can lead to heart problems for some athletes and gym rats

By William Cornwell, Associate Professor of Cardiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
People who regularly engage in significant amounts of exercise, as endurance athletes do, may develop enlarged hearts. While athletic heart is adapted for performance, it can be cause for concern.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
