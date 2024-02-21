Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are fears of saying ‘no’ overblown?

By Julian Givi, Assistant Professor of Marketing, West Virginia University
Colleen P. Kirk, Assistant Professor of Marketing, New York Institute of Technology
Everyone has been there. You get invited to something that you absolutely do not want to attend – a holiday party, a family cookout, an expensive trip. But doubts and anxieties creep into your head as you weigh whether to decline.

You might wonder if you’ll upset the person who invited you. Maybe it’ll harm the friendship, or they won’t extend an invite to the next get-together.

Should you just grit your teeth and go? Or are you worrying more than you should about saying “no”?

An imaginary faux pas


We explored these questions in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
