Young people are lukewarm about Biden – and giving them more information doesn’t move the needle much

By Neil O'Brian, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Oregon
Chandler James, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Oregon
While young voters say they would be more likely to vote for Biden after they learn more about the economy and other topics, they did not appear affected by Donald Trump’s norm-defying behavior.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
