Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brad Banducci checks out from Woolworths, signalling a business out-of-touch with its customers

By Peter Roberts, Lecturer, School of the Arts and Media, UNSW Sydney
Woolworths promoted itself as a place where “goods are so cheap and shopping easy and pleasant” when it opened 100 years ago. Australia’s biggest grocer has moved away from its humble beginnings.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Release forcibly disappeared woman facing trial for supporting women’s rights online
~ One man is trying to save a language in Bangladesh with only six native speakers
~ Taiwan’s Indigenous languages are under threat – what can NZ learn from their successes and failures?
~ Australia wants navy boats with lots of weapons, but no crew. Will they run afoul of international law?
~ Why do I keep getting urinary tract infections? And why are chronic UTIs so hard to treat?
~ By boat or by plane? If you’re seeking asylum in Australia, the outcome is similarly bleak
~ President Javier Milei's parcel of laws to deregulate Argentina approved by the Argentine Congress
~ How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada
~ A botanical Pompeii: we found spectacular Australian plant fossils from 30 million years ago
~ Ridding Macquarie Island of pests pays off as seabirds come back from the brink – but recovery has just begun
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter