Saudi Arabia: Release forcibly disappeared woman facing trial for supporting women’s rights online

By Amnesty International
Authorities in Saudi Arabia must immediately release 29-year-old fitness instructor, human rights defender and blogger Manahel al-Otaibi who has been forcibly disappeared since November 2023, Amnesty International said today. Prison and other officials have cut off all of her contact with her family and the outside world and refused to provide her family with information about her whereabouts […] The post Saudi Arabia: Release forcibly disappeared woman facing trial for supporting women’s rights online appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
