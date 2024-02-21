Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I keep getting urinary tract infections? And why are chronic UTIs so hard to treat?

By Iris Lim, Assistant Professor, Bond University
Dealing with chronic urinary tract infections (UTIs) means facing more than the occasional discomfort. It’s like being on a never ending battlefield against an unseen adversary, making simple daily activities a trial.

UTIs happen when bacteria sneak into the urinary system, causing pain and frequent trips to the bathroom.

Chronic UTIs take this to the next level, coming back repeatedly or never fully going away despite treatment. Chronic UTIs are typically diagnosed when a person experiences two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One man is trying to save a language in Bangladesh with only six native speakers
~ Taiwan’s Indigenous languages are under threat – what can NZ learn from their successes and failures?
~ Australia wants navy boats with lots of weapons, but no crew. Will they run afoul of international law?
~ By boat or by plane? If you’re seeking asylum in Australia, the outcome is similarly bleak
~ President Javier Milei's parcel of laws to deregulate Argentina approved by the Argentine Congress
~ How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada
~ A botanical Pompeii: we found spectacular Australian plant fossils from 30 million years ago
~ Ridding Macquarie Island of pests pays off as seabirds come back from the brink – but recovery has just begun
~ Marion Halligan was a woman of great warmth and generosity, and a consummate novelist
~ Why 2024 could be a grim year for Ukraine – with momentous implications for the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter