How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada
By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Climate Scientist, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mitchell Dickau, PhD Candidate, Geography, Planning, and Environment Department, Concordia University
As we begin to emerge out of yet another mild winter, Canadians are once again being reminded of just how acutely global warming has changed Canada’s winter climate.
The impacts of this mild winter were felt across the country and touched all aspects of winter culture. From melting ice castles at Québec’s winter carnival, to a dismal lack of snow at many…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024