Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada

By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Climate Scientist, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mitchell Dickau, PhD Candidate, Geography, Planning, and Environment Department, Concordia University
As we begin to emerge out of yet another mild winter, Canadians are once again being reminded of just how acutely global warming has changed Canada’s winter climate.

The impacts of this mild winter were felt across the country and touched all aspects of winter culture. From melting ice castles at Québec’s winter carnival, to a dismal lack of snow at many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
