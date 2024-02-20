Ridding Macquarie Island of pests pays off as seabirds come back from the brink – but recovery has just begun
By Jeremy Bird, Research Associate, Ecology and Biodiversity, University of Tasmania
Justine Shaw, Senior Research Fellow in Antarctic and island conservation science, Queensland University of Technology
Richard Fuller, Professor in Biodiversity and Conservation, The University of Queensland
One of the world’s largest programs to eradicate multiple predators and pests has started to restore the island and its once vast nesting colonies to their former glory.
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024