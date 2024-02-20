Tolerance.ca
Marion Halligan was a woman of great warmth and generosity, and a consummate novelist

By Gillian Dooley, Adjunct Associate in English, Flinders University
Marion Halligan, who died on February 19 at the age of 83, was one of Australia’s finest authors. She has more than 20 books to her credit, including novels, short story collections and non-fiction. Her novels are compulsively readable and full of ideas.

Halligan was born and raised in Newcastle, but for most of her life she lived in and wrote about Canberra. She conveyed a strong sense of the place, with Lake Burley Griffin at the centre, “cool and severe and beautiful” as she described it in her 2003 novel…The Conversation


© The Conversation
