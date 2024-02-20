Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A small film asking big questions: The Rooster is a study of fragile, lonely masculinity

By Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
New Australian film The Rooster is a small character study of two fragile men, and a powerful examination of isolation and moving on.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ President Javier Milei's parcel of laws to deregulate Argentina approved by the Argentine Congress
~ How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada
~ A botanical Pompeii: we found spectacular Australian plant fossils from 30 million years ago
~ Ridding Macquarie Island of pests pays off as seabirds come back from the brink – but recovery has just begun
~ Marion Halligan was a woman of great warmth and generosity, and a consummate novelist
~ Why 2024 could be a grim year for Ukraine – with momentous implications for the world
~ What ‘psychological warfare’ tactics do scammers use, and how can you protect yourself?
~ Canada’s Genetic Non-Discrimination Act has only had a limited impact on the use of genetic information by life insurers
~ Screen time doesn’t have to be sedentary: 3 ways it can get kids moving
~ The Zone of Interest: the dark psychological insight of Martin Amis’s Holocaust novel is lost in the film adaptation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter