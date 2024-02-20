Canada’s Genetic Non-Discrimination Act has only had a limited impact on the use of genetic information by life insurers
By Diya Uberoi, Academic Associate, Centre of Genomics and Policy, McGill University
Yann Joly, James McGill Professor, Department of Human Genetics and Health Sciences, McGill University
Canada needs additional regulation, developed through public consultations, stakeholder collaborations and community partnerships, to help regulate genetic testing and prevent genetic discrimination.
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024