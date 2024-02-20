Screen time doesn’t have to be sedentary: 3 ways it can get kids moving
By Juliana Zabatiero, Research Fellow, Curtin University
Kate Highfield, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Education Academic Lead, University of Canberra
Leon Straker, Professor of Physiotherapy, Curtin University
Susan Edwards, Professor of Education, Australian Catholic University
We tend to think when children are using screens, they are passive and sitting still. But they can move in response to what they watch. Or get inspiration for what to play next.
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024