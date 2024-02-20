Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Shipping’, ‘slash fic’ and ‘Gaylors’: fans can find community through ‘queering’ idols – but is it ethical?

By Hannah McCann, Senior Lecturer in Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
With Taylor Swift pulling in over half-a-million audience members on her Australian tour, we’ve been thinking a lot about fans. In this series, our academics dive into fan cultures: how they developed, how they operate, and how they shape the world today.

Fandoms are their own universes of creativity, community, emotions and battles. A common aspect of fandom is fanfiction (or “fanfic”): when fans write stories about their favourite characters or celebrity idols. This work is self-published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s Genetic Non-Discrimination Act has only had a limited impact on the use of genetic information by life insurers
~ Screen time doesn’t have to be sedentary: 3 ways it can get kids moving
~ The Zone of Interest: the dark psychological insight of Martin Amis’s Holocaust novel is lost in the film adaptation
~ Fire is a chemical reaction. Here’s why Australia is supremely suited to it
~ Ancient DNA reveals children with Down syndrome in past societies. What can their burials tell us about their lives?
~ If you’re worried about inflammation, stop stressing about seed oils and focus on the basics
~ Some truths are self-evident: Joe Biden is too old. But who could possibly replace him?
~ Canada is a suburban nation because of post-Second World War government policy
~ How high school ‘university’ courses matter for all post-secondary access — more than the name implies
~ The ArriveCan scandal: How can we avoid similar problems in the future?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter