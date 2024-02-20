Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suicide risk is higher in certain phases of the menstrual cycle – here’s what we know about this link

By Lynsay Matthews, Lecturer in Public Health, University of the West of Scotland
The study found women were at the greatest risk of suicide during the secretory and proliferative phases of their menstrual cycle.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Virgin Mary features heavily in anti-abortion activism – and many Catholics are worried
~ The destruction of Gazaʼs historic buildings is an act of ‘urbicide’
~ Capital gains: Sunak and Starmer’s tax bills show how the system benefits the rich
~ A single Antarctic heatwave or storm can noticeably raise the sea level
~ Argentina’s anti-government protests offer a lesson for the international struggle against the rise of the far right
~ One million people in England may have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes – what you need to know
~ Christchurch terrorist discussed attacks online a year before carrying them out, new research reveals
~ Cybersecurity for satellites is a growing challenge, as threats to space-based infrastructure grow
~ A message from the Global Voices board
~ 3D printing promises more efficient ways to make custom explosives and rocket propellants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter