Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Capital gains: Sunak and Starmer’s tax bills show how the system benefits the rich

By Arun Advani, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Warwick
Andrew Lonsdale, Research Assistant, London School of Economics and Political Science
Andy Summers, Associate Professor of Law, London School of Economics and Political Science
Rishi Sunak paid over £500,000 in UK taxes last year, recent documents published by the government revealed. As well as displaying a considerable contribution to the nation’s coffers, the details of the prime minister’s financial affairs also highlighted a common perk enjoyed by many wealthy British citizens who have substantial investments: that their tax bill…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
