Argentina’s anti-government protests offer a lesson for the international struggle against the rise of the far right

By Phoebe V Moore, Professor of Management and the Futures of Work, University of Essex
Luciana Zorzoli, Senior Lecturer in Employment Relations, Essex Business School, University of Essex
In the first 24 hours of his reign, the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, halved the number of previously existing government ministries in a manner resembling a dystopian science fiction novel. Milei amalgamated education, culture, labour and social welfare into a “Ministry of Human Capital” led by his friend and former television producer, Sandra Pettovello.

Milei is a far-right populist leader who labels himself an "anarcho-capitalist libertarian". In his…


© The Conversation
