Christchurch terrorist discussed attacks online a year before carrying them out, new research reveals
By Chris Wilson, Co-founder and director of Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa (HEIA) and director, Master of Conflict and Terrorism Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Ethan Renner, Researcher, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jack Smylie, Research Analyst, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Michal Dziwulski, Researcher, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Five years on from the attacks, a detailed investigation of the shooter’s online radicalisation shows he was openly posting about his plans. Why was it missed and what can we learn?
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024