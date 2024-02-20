Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christchurch terrorist discussed attacks online a year before carrying them out, new research reveals

By Chris Wilson, Co-founder and director of Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa (HEIA) and director, Master of Conflict and Terrorism Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Ethan Renner, Researcher, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jack Smylie, Research Analyst, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Michal Dziwulski, Researcher, Hate & Extremism Insights Aotearoa, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Five years on from the attacks, a detailed investigation of the shooter’s online radicalisation shows he was openly posting about his plans. Why was it missed and what can we learn?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
