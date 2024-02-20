Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cybersecurity for satellites is a growing challenge, as threats to space-based infrastructure grow

By Sylvester Kaczmarek, Chief Technology Officer, Imperial College London
In today’s interconnected world, space technology forms the backbone of our global communication, navigation and security systems. Satellites orbiting Earth are pivotal for everything from GPS navigation to international banking transactions, making them indispensable assets in our daily lives and in global infrastructure.

However, as our dependency on these celestial guardians escalates, so too does their allure to adversaries who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
