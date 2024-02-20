Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A message from the Global Voices board

By Global Voices
Today we are announcing that Global Voices’ Executive Director Ivan Sigal will be leaving Global Voices and transitioning to a new chapter later this year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 3D printing promises more efficient ways to make custom explosives and rocket propellants
~ Lagos: drugs, firearms and youth unemployment are creating a lethal cocktail in Nigeria’s commercial capital
~ Defying expectations, disabled Japanese macaques survive by adjusting their behaviours and receiving support
~ Bisexuality is better depicted in TV than film, where it’s still linked to ‘transgression’
~ Dementia can be predicted more than a decade before diagnosis with these blood proteins
~ The energy transition can be fair, just and inclusive – but the window of opportunity is closing fast
~ Religious diversity is exploding – here’s what a faith-positive Britain might actually look like
~ Ukraine war: the west is at a crossroads – double down on aid to Kyiv, accept a compromise deal, or face humiliation by Russia
~ Learning music the informal way some popular musicians do could inspire more school students
~ Why Bolsonaro failed to overthrow democracy – and why a threat remains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter