Defying expectations, disabled Japanese macaques survive by adjusting their behaviours and receiving support
By Sarah E. Turner, Associate Professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Brogan M. Stewart, PhD Student in Environmental Science, Concordia University
Jack Creeggan, Master's Student in Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Megan M. Joyce, PhD Student in the Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mikaela Gerwing, Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Student, Concordia University
Stephanie Eccles, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
A community of macaques in Japan has a high rate of disabled individuals who survive with behavioural flexibility and maternal care. Globally, primate disabilities are often related to human causes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 20, 2024