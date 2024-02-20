Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defying expectations, disabled Japanese macaques survive by adjusting their behaviours and receiving support

By Sarah E. Turner, Associate Professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Brogan M. Stewart, PhD Student in Environmental Science, Concordia University
Jack Creeggan, Master's Student in Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Megan M. Joyce, PhD Student in the Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mikaela Gerwing, Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Student, Concordia University
Stephanie Eccles, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
A community of macaques in Japan has a high rate of disabled individuals who survive with behavioural flexibility and maternal care. Globally, primate disabilities are often related to human causes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
