Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The energy transition can be fair, just and inclusive – but the window of opportunity is closing fast

By Louis Delannoy, Postdoctoral researcher, Stockholm University
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A message from the Global Voices board
~ 3D printing promises more efficient ways to make custom explosives and rocket propellants
~ Lagos: drugs, firearms and youth unemployment are creating a lethal cocktail in Nigeria’s commercial capital
~ Defying expectations, disabled Japanese macaques survive by adjusting their behaviours and receiving support
~ Bisexuality is better depicted in TV than film, where it’s still linked to ‘transgression’
~ Dementia can be predicted more than a decade before diagnosis with these blood proteins
~ Religious diversity is exploding – here’s what a faith-positive Britain might actually look like
~ Ukraine war: the west is at a crossroads – double down on aid to Kyiv, accept a compromise deal, or face humiliation by Russia
~ Learning music the informal way some popular musicians do could inspire more school students
~ Why Bolsonaro failed to overthrow democracy – and why a threat remains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter