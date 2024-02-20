Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia’s peace pacts with the Oromo Liberation Front have failed: here’s what was missing

By Marew Abebe Salemot, Lecturer of Federalism, Debark University
Two attempts have been made over the past six years to broker peace between the Ethiopian government and the armed rebel group Oromo Liberation Front. The armed group was formed half a century ago with the goal of carving out an independent state for Oromia, the country’s largest regional state.

Both attempts at brokering peace – in 2018 and again in 2023


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
