Human Rights Observatory

Women in South Africa’s armed struggle: new book records history at first hand

By Thoko Sipungu, Lecturer in Sociology, Rhodes University
South Africa’s young democracy was a culmination of years of sweat, blood and revolution against the apartheid regime. In the early 1960s, after decades of “non-violence” as a policy of resistance, the African National Congress (ANC) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) formed military wings to take the fight to the apartheid regime.

Based on the living record and popular discourse, it would be easy to assume that the struggle against apartheid was almost entirely the domain of men. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
