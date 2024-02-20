Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Lula’s big-tent pragmatism won over Brazil again – with a little help from a backlash to Bolsonaro

By Anthony Pereira, Director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center, Florida International University
The third-term president has used his experience and personal relationships with lawmakers to build the majorities that now support his agenda.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
