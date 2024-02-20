Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states: A pharmacologist explains the controversy

By C. Michael White, Distinguished Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
The herbal substance kratom, derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, is used by nearly 2 million people in the United States annually. It can be easily purchased at gas stations and convenience stores, smoke shops and online, and is marketed as an “herbal supplement.”

Proponents claim that kratom has many of the pain-relieving benefits of traditional opioids and that it can potentially…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why West Africa’s education system needs transforming
~ Anger and grief as Russians in Armenia and Georgia mourn Navalny’s death
~ Overcoming the patriarchy in India's caste system: Minal's story
~ Climate crisis ruins Himalayan pastoralists
~ Ethiopia’s peace pacts with the Oromo Liberation Front have failed: here’s what was missing
~ The psychology of great artists: beyond the myth of the lone, tortured genius
~ South Sudan: some spoilers want peace to fail, putting 2024 elections at risk
~ Women in South Africa’s armed struggle: new book records history at first hand
~ How Lula’s big-tent pragmatism won over Brazil again – with a little help from a backlash to Bolsonaro
~ Separate water fountains for Black people still stand in the South – thinly veiled monuments to the long, strange, dehumanizing history of segregation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS