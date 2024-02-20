Tolerance.ca
Who was Robert Badinter, the most important Frenchman of whom you never heard?

By Sylvie Humbert, Historian of justice and law , Institut catholique de Lille (ICL)
The death in February of the man who abolished the death penalty inspired a national homage in France. Yet, Robert Badinter remains little known outside of the country.The Conversation


© The Conversation
