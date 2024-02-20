Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Antony Green, Kos Samaras and Tim Costello on Dunkley contest

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The March 2 byelection in the outer suburban Melbourne seat of Dunkley is a challenge for the government. Labor goes in as the favourite but at a time of high cost of living will it's 6.3 margin be enough?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Did your dog dig in asbestos-laden mulch? Here are the risks – and what to do next
~ ‘Free birthing’ and planned home births might sound similar but the risks are very different
~ 8 ways Woolworths and Coles squeeze their suppliers and their customers
~ Lebanon: “We are not safe here”: Government fails people living in buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli
~ Digital surveillance and the specter of AI in Mexico
~ The government has unveiled its Navy of the future. Will it solve our current problems – or just create new ones?
~ What is Sora? A new generative AI tool could transform video production and amplify disinformation risks
~ The art of ‘getting lost’: how re-discovering your city can be an antidote to capitalism
~ UK bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘undercuts human rights’: UN rights chief
~ Hong Kong: Governments Should Oppose Security Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter