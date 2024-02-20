Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Sora? A new generative AI tool could transform video production and amplify disinformation risks

By Vahid Pooryousef, PhD candidate in Human Computer Interaction, Monash University
Lonni Besançon, Assistant Professor in Data Visualization, Linköping University
Late last week, OpenAI announced a new generative AI system named Sora, which produces short videos from text prompts. While Sora is not yet available to the public, the high quality of the sample outputs published so far has provoked both excited and concerned reactions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
