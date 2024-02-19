Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Governments Should Oppose Security Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hong Kong riot police detain a protester during a demonstration against Beijing's national security legislation, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, May 24, 2020.  © 2020 Vincent Yu/AP Photo Joint Statement on the Hong Kong Government's Consultation for Article 23 Legislation (New York) – National governments should strongly oppose the Hong Kong government’s introduction of so-called Article 23 national security legislation, which will further devastate human rights protections in Hong Kong, 86 civil society groups including Human Rights Watch, said today in a joint statement.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
