‘It’s about making our children feel proud’: how schools can learn about local Indigenous language and culture
By Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Fred Cobbo, Adjunct Fellow, The University of Queensland
Grace Sarra, Professor, Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Margaret Kettle, Professor, School of Education and the Arts, CQUniversity Australia
One of the priorities of the Closing the Gap reporting is that Indigenous cultures and languages are “strong, supported and flourishing”. It also calls for Indigenous students to “achieve their full learning potential”.
These two priorities are listed in totally different sections of the report but they are very much connected.
Schools can play a big role in Indigenous language revitalisation and
- Monday, February 19, 2024