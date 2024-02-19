Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shame, intimacy, and community: fangirls are mocked, but it is more complex than you might think

By Sascha Samlal, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
In my research into One Direction fans, I heard how shame is experienced, perpetuated and internalised – but it also provides the foundation for these close-knit communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘It’s about making our children feel proud’: how schools can learn about local Indigenous language and culture
~ ‘I was who I wasn’t’: McKenzie Wark’s memoir of late transition envisions a less gender-restrictive world
~ New ecosystems, unprecedented climates: more Australian species than ever are struggling to survive
~ How long does back pain last? And how can learning about pain increase the chance of recovery?
~ Moving closer to Australia is in New Zealand’s strategic interest – joining AUKUS is not
~ The brightest object in the universe is a black hole that eats a star a day
~ After years of avoiding extradition, Julian Assange’s appeal is likely his last chance. Here’s how it might unfold (and how we got here)
~ Who was Robert Badinter, the most important Frenchman you never heard of?
~ Understanding Tobago’s disastrous oil spill
~ Rights experts call for probe into alleged violations against Palestinian women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter