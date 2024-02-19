Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
‘I was who I wasn’t’: McKenzie Wark’s memoir of late transition envisions a less gender-restrictive world

By Anna Szorenyi, Lecturer in Gender Studies, University of Adelaide
Cambrey Payne, PhD candidate, University of Adelaide
McKenzie Wark is a cultural and social critic who teaches at the New School in New York. Her new memoir, Love and Money, Sex and Death, is structured as a series of letters to people she has known: her younger self, her mother and sister, her ex-wife of 20 years, more recent lovers, some fictional people – even a god.

In this series of letters, Wark speaks to her past and imagines possible futures. She muses about how her life has changed since coming out as transgender in 2017…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
